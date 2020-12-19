Home  >  Entertainment

KC Montero, wife Stephany welcome first child

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 19 2020 02:25 PM

KC Montero and Stephany Dods' son, Wyatt Cody. Photo from KC Montero's Twitter account.

MANILA— Television host KC Montero and his wife Filipino-Australian model Stephany Dods welcomed their baby boy last December 14.

On Twitter on Friday, Montero shared that his wife had given birth to their first son, Wyatt Cody Miller.

“Your mom and I have been waiting a long time to meet you,” he wrote in the caption of a photo of him holding the infant’s hand.

Montero in August announced that they were expecting their first child through a video uploaded on his Instagram page, with a message for his wife and baby.

Dods and Montero got married in September 2019.

