MANILA -- Before he started his acting career, Ricci Rivero, as most everyone knows, is a hardcourt heartthrob, playing for the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in the UAAP. In 2018, he made his big screen debut in the Metro Manila Film Festival horror-comedy entry, director Joven Tan’s “Otlum.”

Rivero’s sophomore outing in “Happy Times,” a youth-oriented flick that also marks as his launching film under Upstream and directed by Ice Idanan.

When Rivero first learned about "Happy Times," he initially found it unbelievable and overwhelming. “At first, I asked myself, ‘Do I deserve this?’,” he told ABS-CBN News. “I prayed silently and I thanked the Lord. I asked Him to help me portray the character at mabigay ko ang gusto ng director.”

Rivero acknowledged his growth as an actor marked a big improvement after only three years in showbiz. “Lahat naman tayo, for sure, we improve everyday,” he said. “As much as possible, we accept our mistakes and shortcomings in life.

“Kung hindi natin siya tatanggapin, mas mahihirapan tayong mag-improve as a person. Everyday naman, kapag may mistakes ako, sinasabihan ko ang mga taong kasama ko na sabihan ako. Wala namang perfect.

“All of us, may pinagdadaanan. But of course, dapat alam din natin paano siya iha-handle properly the best way possible. I always pray to God and I ask for signs on what’s the right thing to do.”

Venturing into acting wasn’t planned after Rivero started his sports career. He is now on his final year playing for the UP Fighting Maroons.

“Ever since, I always wanted something new to do,” Rivero admitted. “I always get attracted with Tagalog films. I enjoy watching Tagalog films.

“When I was told I could work with showbiz stars, na-enjoy ko na siya. I’m really into learning something new. I’m always open to whatever craft I pursue. I want to try so many things. I listen to the people around me. Then, I always try to improve myself.”

Working on his sophomore project was initially a challenge for Rivero. “At first, it was really hard,” he attested. “Direk Ice was consistently motivating me. ‘Kaya mo ‘yan. Get some rest. Let’s pray.’

“The whole time we were shooting ‘Happy Times,’ inisip ko lang na paano ko kakayanin doing the movie if I don’t believe in myself. It took us a long time to finish the film. But if you are devoted to your craft, matatapos mo talaga anything that you do.”

“Happy Times” started back in 2018, when screenwriter G3 San Diego first had a meeting with Upstream producer Dondon Monteverde, who wanted a solo project for Rivero. In early 2019, San Diego met with Idanan for a story conference to discuss the project.

The rest of the cast – Heaven Peralejo and Sharlene San Pedro – were specifically chosen for their roles.

Although cast and crew started filming before the pandemic, they failed to wrap up the film before the first lockdown in 2020. This year, “Happy Times” was finally completed.

Rivero is thankful that the film is now streaming online. “Sa tagal ng hinintay namin, sobrang thankful kaming lahat the fact na natapos namin ang film.

"Siyempre, ‘yung hirap naming lahat, not just me. ‘Yung na-feel kong lungkot, ‘yun din naman ang na-feel ng iba. Lahat naman kami, nag-effort for this. Madami din kaming sacrifices, especially the staff and crew. So sobrang thankful pa rin ako.”

The third in a brood of seven children – all boys – of basketball coach Paulo “King” Rivero and Abigail Uy, Rivero will return to his hometown in Isabela to be with his family in time for Christmas.

“I asked my little brothers what they want for Christmas. I will try to give it to them. Family is everything. Kung ano ang mga napuntahan kong places, gusto ko ma-enjoy din nila.

"Sobrang dami ang nawalang time sa mga bata this pandemic. Dapat nag-enjoy sila, natututo at nakakapag-laro ng maayos. Pero sobrang nakulong sila sa bahay.”

Shifting from basketball to showbiz was not a very difficult transition for Rivero. “I compare my coaches and directors,” he allowed. “Then, I also compare my teammates with my co-actors.

“Kapag may nahihirapan akong part sa shooting, I ask my co-actors kung paano ibato ‘yung linya. Or paano ako magre-react kapag may sinabi kang iba. Hindi naman natin alam lahat. Marami ka pa ring matututunan sa iba. Sobrang laking tulong ‘yun sa akin.”

Rivero is ready for the bashers of his launching film. He knows he cannot please everybody. “There are things that are beyond my control,” he asserted. “Wala namang perfect. Kung ano sinasabi ng iba, baka that’s their perspective towards me.

“Maybe hindi ko na mababago ‘yun. Du’n na lang ako sa mga bagay within my control. ‘Yun na lang ang ita-try kong ayusin at pagtutuunan ko ng pansin. I will try to read other comments, so kung may mali ako, babaguhin ko din.”

Rivero clarified, however, that acting is simply a breather for him and he will never turn his back on basketball. He is presently on a basketball training camp, but merely went out for the promo of “Happy Times.”

“Kapag mahal na mahal mo talaga ang ginagawa mo, naiisip mo din ang iba pang pwede mong gawin at nakakapag-pasaya sa ‘yo,” he explained. “Na-enjoy ko ‘tong ‘Happy Times’ nu’ng ginagawa ko. Ang dami kong natutunan. Pero babalik din ako sa pinanggalingan ko.”