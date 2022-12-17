The best of Filipino music released physically in 2022

The year 2022 will go down not only as the year where the world seized back its former life from the COVID-19 pandemic, but also the year when independent Filipino releases hit an all-time high. On physical format we must qualify because everyone with an internet connection uploads their music online and confuses a record and an album. Well, I can make a lengthy post on Facebook and it does not qualify as an article. See what I mean?

Anyways, here are – in my opinion – the best of the new physical releases (and not reissues) of 2022.

Nightmares of Reality – Repetition (cassette, Still Ill Records)

A cynical boatload of questions about life and angst. Repetition asks these questions through some blistering hardcore. It is easy to say that this kind of aggro music is all the same, but I like how it’s clean and not distorted and they do not sacrifice melody.

Pagbigkas – Dicta License (vinyl, Backspacer Records)

Several years ago, we saw the release of Kolateral from BLKD and Calix, which was a heavy hitter against the drug war of the previous administration. The social ills continue and Dicta License, have ditched the hard raging rock that defined them with a more hip hop inflected album. The prose though is even more barbed and angrier.

Blunt Instrument – Kapitan Kulam (12-inch record, Terno Recordings)

I think you have to watch Kapitan Kulam live and then listen to Blunt Instrument to appreciate them better. You’d marry the Clockwork Orange garb with the sludge metal they play then juxtapose that in your brain when you play this record. You can say they have a bizarre sense of humor but when you pay more attention to the music… this says something about these mad times we live in.

Dead Girl – Noa Mal (12-inch record, Galaxy Train Records)

A girl’s bedroom tribute to grunge. And she’s got angst. There’s something cool about imperfections and simplicity.

Pilipinas Hardcore III (seven-inch record, Still Ill Records)

The Pilipinas Hardcore series on seven-inch vinyl has been an awesome look at the great underground hardcore punk bands we have. And this one is the best so far.

Sitcom Theme Songs – The Geeks

A fun album that will have 80s and 90s kids thinking of the good ole days when we actually watched television and listened to the radio. Lots of homages here and there. but the clever lyrics tell you that even if life sucks, you can still be all right. The Geeks sure write some absolutely cool pop songs.

Don’t Blame the Wild One – Ena Mori (12-inch record, Offshore Music)

Despite the introspective nature of the songs, this is an enigmatic and artistic album that will appeal to fans of Bjork and Kate Bush.

The Jerks (seven-inch record, Mutilated Noise Records)

Yes, these songs were first played on radio back in 1980, but they were never released in any capacity by the band or any major label. That is until this year when three of the four classics that were played on DZRJ have finally been immortalized on wax and it takes

The Awakening – Kiss the Bride (seven-inch record, self-released)

A triumph of a jazz record. This is the first jazz seven-inch single released since the 1980s and it bristles with optimism and life. With the release of new music from Paolo Cortez, the various new works from Rick Countryman and Simon Tan, plus the reissue of Johnny Alegre’s Affinity, and the upcoming full-length album from Kiss the Bride, this is a great time for Philippine jazz.

The Best Reissues

Discotrillion – Narda (12-inch record, Backspacer Records)

Involving almost every member of Narda past and present, the electronica of their second album is given a massive facelift. And despite the members’ being older than when they first recorded this album, there is no lack in terms of danger, vibrancy, and that big beat. Plus, the album art is different. All encapsulated in a slightly different title from the original “Discotillion.”

This is how you re-record an old album. Updated for the times we live in.

Alert Level – Various Artists (seven and 12-inch record, Plaka Express Records)

Speaking of updates, this popular and milestone compilation album sports a new cover, liner notes, loads of pictures, the vinyl in yellow ochre, plus a never before released track by Tropical Depression. That alone is worth the price of this record.

Affinity – Johnny Alegre (12-inch record, Backspacer Records)

Arguably the finest Filipino jazz album ever recorded. From the original compact disc layout, it is now in a glorious gatefold jacket. And the music on vinyl sounds awesome.

Then & Now – Betrayed (12-inch record, Mutilated Noise Records)

This is not your daddy’s Betrayed cassette tape. For one, it is missing their cover of the Damned’s “Love Song” that was left out due to copyright concerns. But it does feature bonus live tracks from those days of speed. There are liner notes by former Jingle magazine editor Ces Rodriguez and new old pictures. And every member from that 1980s era is represented in this fabulous punk keepsake.