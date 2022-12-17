MANILA – Actor Guji Lorenzana recalled his experience in filming the upcoming Disney+ series “Big Bet” that enabled him to work with South Korean stars.

Lorenzana took to Instagram to speak about the project he shared with Choi Min-sik and Son Suk-ku.

According to the Filipino actor, he initially had second thoughts in accepting the project since he has a day job, which he could not let go.

“But for some reason or another, the schedules miraculously aligned. And I had no idea this project was going to be a big deal,” he shared.

Lorenzana said he will cherish the experience of working with international celebrities like Son and Choi.

“It was such an amazing experience to see how our TV and film counterparts abroad work, and meet all these amazing superstar actors, such as Choi Min-sik. And whether or not I get to work with them again in the future, all I can say is I made some amazing connections, including becoming friends with Mihn and Son Suk-ku,” he continued.

The actor revealed he was able to tour the Korean stars around Metro Manila and showed them a bit of the country’s music scene.

He also noted that all of them had US roots aside from being around the same age that made it easier for them to go along with each other.

“These two dudes, and Son Suk-ku especially, were seriously some of the coolest dudes I've ever met. Super down to earth and you would never guess were also K-Drama superstars back in their home country,” he said.

He also urged the public to support the premiere of “Big Bet” on December 21 on Disney+ and Hulu in the US.

Aside from Lorenzana, Pinoy actor Nico Antonio is also part of the cast as he sets to portray a CIDG agent who investigates a case involving a “casino king” in the Philippines, Cha Mu-sik, who is played by Choi.



RELATED VIDEO