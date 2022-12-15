Screenshot from Prime Video.

MANILA — Maria Cristina won the comedy challenge and took the advantage of next week's challenge in the latest episode of "Drag Den Philippines" that aired Wednesday.

In the second episode, Sassa Gurl announced the rankings with Shewarma leading the pack followed by Lady Gagita and O-A in the second and third place, respectively.

Maria Cristina took the 4th spot followed by Aries Night and Pura Luka Vega. Barbie-Q and NAIA were called last with the latter at the bottom of the pack.

For their second challenge, the queens were paired up by Aries Night to do a political comedy skit. They also have to honor Pinoy music icons for their theme wear.

The following are the pairings for the comedy challenge:

Aries Night and Shewarma

Maria Cristina and NAIA

Barbie-Q and Lady Gagita

O-A and Pura Luka Vega

Lady Gagita and Maria Cristina were both praised for both their theme wear and comedy skit, but the latter stood out for her chemistry with NAIA.

"MC and NAIA, they work great as a pair," Manila Luzon said during the deliberation with K Brosas and Nicole Cordoves.

Maria Cristina won the round and chose NAIA to compete in the "dragdagulan" to claim the advantage. The former also won the match-up and will be tasked to do the order of performances for next week's challenge.

Hosted by Manila Luzon, "Drag Den Philippines" was launched last Dec. 8 on Prime Video.

The show was unveiled in July 2021 as the “first-ever drag reality show” in the country, and by August held its auditions for aspiring queens.

However, it was “Drag Race Philippines,” the local version of the wildly popular “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” that first aired with Precious Paula Nicole winning the crown.

Manila Luzon made their international breakthrough via “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2011. They then appeared in two “All Stars” editions of the show, in 2012 then in 2018.

RELATED VIDEO: