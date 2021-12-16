MANILA -- Actor-politician Jolo Revilla and his wife, former beauty queen Angelica Alita, marked their second wedding anniversary.

Revilla turned to social media on Wednesday to upload a sweet photo of them as he shared his message for their special day.

"Thank you for coming into my life and choosing me to spend your life with. Thank you sa pag-aalaga mo sa akin, pagtiyaga sa kakulitan ko at sa pagiging laging nandyan para sa akin" Revilla wrote on his Instagram page.

"As I've said before, you are the best decision that I made and I will be very grateful forever. I promise to take care of you and looking forward to more happy years with you. I love you. Let's celebrate!"

Meanwhile, Alita also shared her anniversary message for Revilla on Instagram.

"I still can't believe it's been 2 years, parang a few months ago lang. Thank you for making me the most special woman in your life. Super proud ako sa 'yo dahil napakasipag mo and napakabuti mo, sana madami ka pang matulungan. Nandito lang ako palagi para sumuporta at umalalay sa 'yo. I love you so much, my Bebi," Alito wrote.

Revilla first revealed his relationship with Alita, a runner-up in the 2016 Binibining Pilipinas pageant, in February 2019.

They exchanged wedding vows in a garden ceremony held at Newport Beach in California in December 2019.

Related video: