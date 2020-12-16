Former actor Edgar Quizon, son of Dolphy, has passed away

MANILA -- Former actor Edgardo "Edgar" Quizon, son of the late "King of Comedy" Dolphy, has passed away.

The sad news was confirmed by Edgar's brother, actor-director Eric Quizon, through an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Farewell, Kuya Edgar. May you find peace in heaven. Please hug Dad, Kuya Freddie, Kuya Rolly, and Dino for me," Eric said.

"You will be missed. We love you. Rest in peace, my brother," he added, not giving further details about his brother's death.

Edgar was one of Dolphy's children, 18 in total from his six relationships.



Edgar, along with Manuel, Salud, Rodolfo Jr., Wilfredo, and Raul, are the late comedian's children with Engracita Dominguez.

Eric, on the other hand, is one of Dolphy's four children with Alice Smith.

Dolphy passed away in 2012 after a five-year battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Related video: