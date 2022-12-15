Solenn Heussaff gives birth to second baby

MANILA – Nico Bolzico announced on Wednesday that his wife Solenn Heussaff has given birth to their second child.

In a short Instagram clip, Bolzico said: “What a crazy day today! Argentina qualified to the finals of the World Cup with Messi playing a great game. And we just had a super healthy baby girl.”

In the first part of the video, Bolzico appears to be inside a hospital room wearing a hospital gown and scrub cap.

Being a joker that he is, Bolzico added later in the clip: “My daughter being born is one million times more important than the finals of the World Cup and it’s very unfortunate that I mentioned them both in my previous comment.”

Based on his caption, Bolzico and Heussaff already named their baby and her second name is Lionel, presumably after Argentine football great Lionel Messi.

However, he wouldn’t post any pictures of their newborn baby yet, saying she will let Heussaff introduce her later.

“Mama is healty and happy also,” he ended his post.

Aside from baby Lionel, Bolzico and Heussaff are also the parents of Thylane.