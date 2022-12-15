SB19 shares new details on upcoming album

Photo from SB19's Instagram account.

MANILA — P-pop superstars SB19 shared some details on their upcoming album which is set to be released soon.

In a press conference on Monday, Pablo Nase said the album will revolve around the word "pagtatag" as they venture into a new era.

"I’m very excited for that kasi panibagong kanta, panibagong journey and it’s pagtatag, so pagtatag ng grupo namin and everyone around us," Nase said.

As they approach their fifth year, Felip "Ken" Suson said they want to explore and expand the genres that they touch in order to give variety to their listeners.

"Kailangan naming mag-venture out, kailangan naming mag-explore para mas mag-grow up pa kami to be a better musician sa mga coming years," he said.

Nase guaranteed that they will give new flavors and narrate new experiences in their new album.

"It’s basically strengthening of the foundation and ‘yung whole album it came from the ideas of all the members so definitely different flavors sa isang album na pinagsama-sama," he said.

"Definitely, new experiences for us as well. Siyempre, mag-eenjoy din siya kasi halo-halo eh, different flavors."

Stell Ajero agreed with Nase: "Siguro, para po siyang roller coaster ride, ‘yung emotions po ng album namin."

"Siguro po baka may mga new looks po kami," Justin De Dios added.

