Ice Seguerra's dog dies in hit-and-run

"My sweet boy, Choppy, was killed today. He was a victim of a hit and run. I still can't believe this is happening. Durog na durog ako. Choppy ko... akala ko pag-uwi magkasama na tayo ulit. Sobrang sakit, Chop," Seguerra wrote on social media Thursday night. Early this year, Seguerra also lost his long-time pet Porky.