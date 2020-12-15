Jesy Nelson quits Little Mix

After taking an indefinite hiatus, Jesy Nelson has announced her departure from British girl group Little Mix, saying being part of the pop group had taken a toll on her mental health.

"The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health," Nelson wrote in an Instagram post. "I find the constant pressure of being in the girl group and living up to expectations very hard."

Nelson said her decision to leave will help her begin the process of reinvesting in taking care of herself rather than focusing on making other people happy.

"I'm ready to embark on a new chapter in my life – I'm not sure what it's going to look like right now, but I hope you'll still be there to support me," she said.

Little Mix first broke the news on Twitter, saying the pop group will continue without Nelson. The remaining members are Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall.

"After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy," a statement read.

"We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being. We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over.

We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being. We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over. — Little Mix (@LittleMix) December 14, 2020

Related video: