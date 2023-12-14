Watch more News on iWantTFC

After starring in a film almost every year since he began acting in the ‘80s and creating indelible performances and winning multiple awards, Nicolas Cage shared that it might be time to leave the big screen.

"I've done about as much as I can do with cinema," he said. "I think it's time to wrap it up and try something else. Maybe television immersion, maybe Broadway. It's just time to change the format."

In the 59-year-old actor’s latest critically acclaimed performance in “Dream Scenario,” he plays Paul, an ordinary man who suddenly found himself appearing in strangers’ dreams.

Said Cage about his role: "I thought it was a marvelous concept. I thought I'd never read a script like this before. I thought it was a completely original idea."

The subsequent internet fame - with its good and bad effects - changed Paul’s life.

As a pop culture mainstay, Cage knew what it means to become an internet "meme."

"I have mixed emotions about it," he said. "I've subsequently become friends with it, but at the time it first came out I had no reference point for it. So it was an adjustment. I now think that it's kept me in the conversation."

Cage added: "I think that hopefully, it compels someone to go and look at the movie and see how the characters first act. I think that the 'memeification' of my work gave people a vicarious ID release. So in that sense, I also think it was good for me."

His performance in “Dream Scenario” earned him his fifth Golden Globe nomination.

Cage won for "Leaving Las Vegas" in 1996, and repeated the victory at the 68th academy awards.

Asked of his way of knowing if he felt satisfied with his acting, Cage shared: "There was a lot of thought that went into the look at his character and the sound of his character."

He continued: "But the external was liberating for me to inform it with the emotional content of my own life experiences with a so-called Internet 'memeification'. I think that's what I was trying to do, was to have removed the filter and keep it personal."