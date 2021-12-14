MANILA – Marian Rivera expressed her gratitude for being chosen to be a member of the selection committee of the 70th Miss Universe pageant.

“Honored to be part of the 70th @missuniverse selection committee. Truly a great experience I’ll never forget. Thank you for the wonderful time ladies and congratulations to all of you,” she wrote on Instagram.

The actress likewise thanked her team who flew to Israel to be with her during this memorable experience.

“Of course to the #MarianxMissU team. Love you all,” she said. “Here’s to making more memories together!”

Moreover, Rivera gave a shout-out to fashion designer Francis Libiran for creating the beautiful pink gown she wore on the finale night.

Even if she was not one of the contestants of the pageant, Rivera took social media by storm on Monday for her stunning look.

Rivera helped choose the next Miss Universe during the preliminary competition and coronation night.