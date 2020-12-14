It’s still happening: ABS-CBN to hold Christmas special on Dec. 20

MANILA — Despite crises that have beset the network this year, ABS-CBN will still hold its traditional Christmas concert, with the theme, “Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya.”

The Kapamilya network will stage the event on December 20 at 7:30 p.m., and will feature ABS-CBN artists in holiday-themed performances.

The show will be accessible to view live on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, TFC, and iWant TFC.

Ahead of the Christmas special, a pre-show program will be streamed starting Sunday noon on iWant TFC and KTX.ph, with backstage coverage on Kumu.

The “Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya” Christmas special comes after successive challenges that hounded ABS-CBN: its franchise denial by the Duterte administration, which caused the retrenchment of thousands of workers, on top of the coronavirus pandemic.

