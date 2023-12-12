HAPPENING NOW: Sony Music Entertainment's newest Filipino hip-hop artist Waiian performing his singles 'Frozen', 'Pablo' from his latest album 'Weyaat?' pic.twitter.com/PSJkijl12U — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) December 12, 2023

From being an underground artist, Filipino rapper Waiian has been signed by Sony Music Entertainment and released his newest musical offering 'WEYAAT?' According to the rapper, all his songs are inspired by his life stories.



'I'd live life a little bit more so I have something to write about,' he said.



During his press conference and special performance of his new songs, Waiian said that his influences include Kendrick Lamar and he loves to listen to hip-hop and light jazz.



Waiian emphasized how he treasures his relationship with family and close friends, especially with what he went through in the past three years.



'I want to make money (as a rapper) and spend time with my family.'



His newest song and music video "Pablo" talks about his happiness and contentment in the simplest things.



When asked what's his message to other hip-hop artists and what he thinks about the evolution of the hip-hop genre, he said: "I think it's ever changing. Every year, there's a new artist. Hip-hop listeners are mostly young kids, so be careful on what they say on their lyrics."



His music video of 'Pablo' will be released midnight, December 12.