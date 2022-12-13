More than a month since he dropped his most recent album, James Reid announced that he will embark on a North American tour to promote “lovescene.”

Reid took to Instagram to share the cities he will visit beginning January 29. These include Houston, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Asbury Park, New Jersey; New York; Toronto, Ontario; Chicago, Illinois; Winnipeg; Calgary, Alberta; Vancouver; Seattle; San Francisco; and West Hollywood.

Reid did not say if he will be joined by guest performers in any of his shows.

“lovescene,” which contains 10 tracks including the single “u & i,” is Reid’s first album in five years.

The singer-actor’s last studio album, “Palm Dreams,” was released in 2017.

In recent months, Reid has been making headlines because of his collaborations with international artists and producers through updates on social media.