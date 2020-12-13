It's a boy!: Andi Eigenmann prepares DIY gender reveal party for Philmar, kids

Andi Eigenmann and her partner, Philmar Alipayo with their children, Ellie and Lilo. Photo from Eigenmann's Instagram account

MANILA - Andi Eigenmann and her partner, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo, are having a baby boy.

This was revealed in Eigenmann's latest vlog, which she posted on her Youtube channel Sunday.

In the video, Eigenmann documented her preparations for her do-it-yourself gender reveal party, where she baked cupcakes for Alipayo and her daughter Ellie.

When asked if they have any guesses, both Alipayo and Ellie said they want to have a baby boy in the family.

Eigenmann, however, ruined the icing for her cupcake, so both Alipayo and Ellie had a hard time guessing the gender of the baby.

She later made them open a box with blue baby clothes.