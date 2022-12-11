'Dream Maker': 4 more teams win 1st group mission match up

Team W’ R-EYES received 3,483 points for their first group mission. Photo from Dream Maker Official Twitter account.

MANILA - Four more groups emerged victorious in their first group mission in this week’s edition of “Dream Maker”.

On Sunday’s episode, teams Hexorphic, Deja and W’ R-EYES beat the other teams in their respective match ups.

Hexorphic, composed of Russu, Luiz, Kean, Asa, Joshua and Steel, received a total of 3,357 points for their performance of VST & Co.’s “Awitin mo at Isasayaw Ko”. They went against C Vision, composed of Vinci, Redd, Kyler, Neil, Macky and Onie.

Team Deja, composed of Drei, Ron, Gabby, Karl, Lyle and Mathew, on the other hand, received a total of 3,306 points, besting Laurence, Anjo, Vieo, Prince, Winston and Tony of team Infinity.

The two groups performed BGYO’s “He’s Into Her”.

Team W’ R-EYES also won against Matt, John, Toven, Miguel, Pan-Pan and JM of team T.R.S.

Tatin, Chie, Kerwin, Jules, Julius and Lem received 3,483 points for their cover of NSYNC’s “Tearin’ Up My Heart.”

On Saturday’s episode, Jeromy, Thad, Asi, Ishiro, Josh W. and DJ of Hexnut also won their match up against team Manawari, composed of KL, Jay, Josh L., Wayne, Chris and Tanner.

Hexnut received 3,306 points for their cover of BINI’s “Da Coconut Nut”.

All members of winning teams will receive an additional 100 points for their first mission. This can be used to save them from the upcoming elimination.

Hosted by Kim Chiu and Ryan Bang, “Dream Maker” airs Saturdays and Sundays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV.