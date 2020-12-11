LOOK: Isabelle Daza pregnant with second child

MANILA -- Actress Isabelle Daza on Friday revealed that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Andrien Semblat.

On Instagram, Daza shared the good news as she promoted her line of activewear and life-intervention-wear.

"btw 21 weeks today," Daza wrote in the caption.

Following her announcement, the actress' fans and friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

"Yaaaaaaaaay!!! More babies!!!! Congratulations," Mariel Rodrigues Padilla wrote.

"Congratulations!❤️ Or are you just busog?," Ryan Agoncillo wrote.

"Can’t wait to meet baby semblat number 2!!!!!!" Raymond Gutierrez wrote.

Daza and Semblat got married in Italy in September 2016. She gave birth to their first child in 2018.

Related video: