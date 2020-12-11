Full ‘Four Sisters and a Wedding’ movie leads top trending YouTube videos ahead of prequel’s release

MANILA — “Four Sisters Before The Wedding” is definitely one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and you can clearly see that by how easily the original became the top trending video on YouTube when Star Cinema released it this past week for free.

The full “Four Sisters and a Wedding” was made available on the platform last Sunday, and it has since racked up nearly 1.6 million views — making it the number one trending video in the Philippines, ahead of a performance by K-pop group Twice and a viral vlog post by Alex Gonzaga.

You can see it below:

The original, for those who haven't watched it yet, introduces the Salazar sisters —Teddie (Toni Gonzaga), Bobbie (Bea Alonzo), Alex (Angel Locsin), and Gabbie (Shaina Magdayao) — as they reunite for the wedding of their lone brother, CJ (Enchong Dee), in the process reopening wounds they’ve long left unaddressed.

Its prequel, “Four Sisters Before The Wedding,” is set 10 years before that wedding, and will explore the relationships of the sisters and the events that led to their respective conflicts.

It stars Alexa Ilacad as Bobbie, Gillian Vicencio as Alex, Charlie Dizon as Teddie, Belle Mariano as Gabbie, and Clarence Delgado as CJ, with Carmina Villaroel and Dominic Ochoa as their parents.

It is now available in select cinemas nationwide, as well as via iWant TFC, KTX.ph, Sky Cable PPV, and Cignal PPV, with tickets priced at P150 each.