'Cherry Magic' trends in PH as TayNew returns onscreen

Tay Tawan and New Thitipoom in 'Cherry Magic' episode 1. Photo from GMMTV's X account.

MANILA — Thai actors Tay Tawan and New Thitipoom are making waves on social media as they returned as a love team onscreen on Saturday.

After the pilot episode of "Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!" also known as the "Cherry Magic" series, the hashtag #CherryMagicTHEP1 was the top trending topic on X, formerly Twitter, with 211,000 posts.

This is Tay and New's latest project as a love team since the "Kiss Me Again" spin-off series "Dark Blue Kiss" in 2019.

In the first episode, Achi (New) turns 30 and discovers that he can read the thoughts of people that he touches.

He will find out that their achiever co-worker Karan (Tay) has a huge crush on him after an encounter in the elevator.

Tay and New belong to the so-called "holy trinity" of the Thai boys' love (BL) series along with Off Jumpol and Gun Atthaphan for "Theory of Love" and Singto Prachaya and Krist Perawat for both "Sotus" and "Sotus S".

"Dark Blue Kiss" is available for streaming on iWantTFC and GMMTV's YouTube page. It revolves around the struggles of Pete (Tawan) and Kao (Thitipoom) in their relationship as the latter has yet to come out to his mother.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: