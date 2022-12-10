Zack Tabudlo and P-pop stars SB19 are among the Filipino performers in the first day of the Head In The Clouds Manila. 📸: Kevin Alabaso, ABS-CBN News

Zack Tabudlo and P-pop superstars SB19 were the only Filipino acts in a roster of internationally acclaimed Asian and Asian-American artists on the first day of the "Head in the Clouds Manila" at the SM Festival Grounds, Parañaque City on Dec. 9.

The Pinoy talents were a perfect contrast of mellow and energetic as “Binibini” hitmaker serenaded the crowd while the 5-member group rocked the stage with energetic performances.

Tabudlo, the first Pinoy talent to grace the stage, showed off his soulful voice and high vocal range with his first song “Nangangamba.”

Tabudlo performed his other songs including “Pano,” “First and Last,” and “Give Me Your Forever.”

SB19 set the stage on fire with a powerful rap entrance by member Pablo followed by a pairing dance break by Ken and Justin, and Stell and Josh, respectively.

This was followed by another stage displaying their dancing prowess as they performed their song “What?” with stable vocals.

As if the cheer from the crowd wasn’t enough yet, fans of the group even went louder when Pablo urged them to “go crazy, go loud, and jump.”

They ended their stage with a soulful performance of “MAPA,” to which the audience sang and cheered to.

The first day of the music festival, which marked the first time HITC was staged in the Philippines, was headlined by Korean-American singer-rapper Jessi, Indonesian rapper Rich Brian, “Glimpse of Us” singer Joji, and Chinese artist Jackson Wang.

Other performers were Jinx Zhou, Adawa, Stephanie Poetri, Manila Grey, Atarashii Gakko!, Manila Killa, Warren Hue, Milli, and Yoasobi.