LOOK: Jolina Magdangal, Marvin Agustin reunite for food vlog

Posted at Dec 10 2022 03:06 PM | Updated as of Dec 10 2022 03:31 PM

Photos from Jolina Magdangal's Instagram account.
MANILA — Former love team Jolina Magdangal and Marvin Agustin have reunited for a food vlog. 

In an Instagram post, Magdangal and Agustin shared their moments enjoying food in Singapore.

"Mga foodies! Mahilig ba kayo sa seafood? Or sa Western comfort food with a Singaporean twist? Sama-sama tayo ni labtim at enjoyin natin ang Singaporean dishes na habol ng ating puso dito sa New Ubin in Singapore!" Magdangal said.

"Check out our vlog on the @visit_singapore official FB page para makanood ng experience naming trying the heart attack fried rice ni Mr. Pang!" she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Agustin also shared a snippet of their trip: "Nachuva-chuchu kami sa sarap ng food sa Singapore!" 

Magdangal and Agustin are best known for their romance film "Labs Kita... Okey Ka Lang?" in 1998.

