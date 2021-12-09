Ara Mina's husband fully supports her showbiz career

Ara Mina. Handout

Actress Ara Mina has no worries adjusting to her married life after she became the wife of government official Dave Almarinez last June.

Aside from having a blended family, Mina enjoys the support of her husband in her showbiz career.

“Hindi siya nag-hesitate to support me in my career,” Mina told ABS-CBN News. “He knows na hindi na ako magpapa-sexy to the extent just like before. So, the sexy outfit, that’s fine with him. Sometimes, he even compliments me, ‘Ang sexy na asawa ko’.”

The actress insists it greatly helps when her partner is supportive in everything she does. “Nakakatulong,” she said. “Pangit din naman kung hindi supportive ang asawa mo sa career mo.

“Maybe magkakaroon kayo ng problema at one point. Hindi naman maganda kung ikukulong ka lang sa bahay. I’m thankful that he’s very supportive. Naintindihan niya talaga ang work ko.”

In the same manner, Mina also supports her husband’s decisions. “He’s very busy doing his rounds because he’s running in Congress,” she disclosed. “When I don’t have work at walang taping schedule, sumasama ako sa kanya sa San Pedro, Laguna.”

In the middle of filming her latest assignment, director Darryl Yap’s “Pornstar 2: Ang Pangalawang Putok,” Mina left their set in Mabalacat, Pampanga, to go with her husband recently in filing his candidacy in San Pedro, Laguna.

Are they planning to have a baby soon? “Maybe tapusin ko muna ang ‘Pornstar 3’,” Mina smilingly granted, as Yap announced the film will be a trilogy.

The actress is busy with showbiz work as she is also in the cast of ABS-CBN’s top-rating primetime series, “Ang Probinsyano,” with Coco Martin.

Her co-star both in “Probinsiyano” and “Pornstar 2,” Rosanna Roces, is also behind Mina’s newfound happiness as a married woman.

When Mina first read the title of “Paglaki Ko Gusto Kong Maging Pornstar,” shown last January, she was initially worried.

“To be honest, hindi naman kami porn star, sexy stars lang kami,” she clarified. “But after we read the script, hindi na namin binitawan. That was how creative Direk Darryl is. Kaya pinapanood ang pelikula niya. Nakakapagpasaya sa tao habang pandemic.”

While holding the script of the first “Pornstar,” all four actresses, including Alma Moreno and Maui Taylor, had their respective reservations even just in the dialogue.

Some of them even tried to bargain for a less vulgar line, worried if such dialogue would be allowed even merely through streaming.

“Nag-hesitate kami sa title pa lang,” Mina recalled. “After we read the script, we immediately realized na sobrang may aral ang movie at sobrang taba ng utak ni direk Darryl. Talagang kaming apat ang naisip niya.

“Tapos na kami sa era na ang sinasabi namin, nare-refresh ang mga ginawa namin before. Siyempre, we’re more careful now dahil may mga anak na kami. Mas humihina ang loob mo ngayon, compared to before na mas malakas ang loob mo.”

Mina no longer has any complaint with everything that has been happening to her career.

“Now, we’re contented sa nangyayari sa career namin at gusto na lang naming magtrabaho,” she stated. “We are just very thankful na nandito pa rin kami sa industry at may work pa rin kami.”

Mina cannot be thankful enough that all her co-stars in “Pornstar 2” eventually became her real-life friends. The film and its sequel apparently brought them closer together.

“’Pag latest chika, food kung ano masasarap at kung ano ang latest, ang na discover ko, si Ate Osang,” Mina granted. “Nakasama ko na siya before sa ‘Curacha [Ang Babaeng Walang Pahinga].’

“When she was still Anna Maceda, nakasama ko na rin siya sa out of town shows before. Sobrang big star na siya noon, ako nag-start pa lang.

“Napaka-professional niya pagdating sa trabaho. Very vocal siya. Alam ko sa ‘Curacha’ nag walk out ‘yan. Now, she embraces all the blessings na dumadating sa kanya, kaya naman non-stop ang blessings niya.”

It was Mina’s first time to work with Moreno in “Pornstar 1” shown last January. “Si Ate Ness, kahit hindi pa kami nagkatrabaho before, nagkikita kami sa campaigns,” Mina recalled.

“Dito sa ‘Pornstar,’ lalo kaming naging close dito. Makikita mo ang passion niya sa public service and her good heart.”

With Taylor, Mina admires the former’s guts. “Matapang siya,” she said of Taylor. “She acts like your armor as a friend. Very brave na tao kasi siya. Iba iba ang characters namin. So much like family na. Nami-miss namin ang isa’t isa.”

Mina has nothing but praise for Yap, her two-time “Pornstar” director. “Aside from dedication and hard work, I really like Direk Darryl’s pagiging brave, bold and real,” she maintained.

“We Filipinos are really conservative. Direk Darryl shows what’s realistic, kung ano talaga ang nangyayari. Risk-taker siya pagdating sa pagawa ng pelikula.

“Ini-iba niya ‘yung atake. Ngayon lang niya nagawa at hindi ko pa nagawa sa previous films ko. Whether or not you’re a main star or new one, pantay-pantay ang tingin niya.”

Meanwhile, to the sexy and young newbies who are being introduced in “Pornstar 2,” streaming on Vivamax starting December 10 – Sab Aggabao, Cara Gonzales, Ayana Misola and Stephanie Raz – Mina has this important advice to impart.

“Huwag kayong magbabago, even if bigla kayong sumikat,” Mina said. “Respeto sa senior stars. Kasikatan niyo, huwag ilalagay sa ulo. Mahalin niyo ang craft niyo. Stepping stone lang ang pagpapa-sexy. Eventually, dapat maging respetadong actresses kayo.”