Vice Ganda's hilarious entrance at 'Gandara' screening

Count on comedy superstar Vice Ganda to come up with an on-the-spot, laugh-out-loud entrance, as was the case during the media screening of her travel show's sophomore season on Friday, December 8.

Donning a pink dress with a ribbon design, Vice Ganda noticed that dining chairs of the event's catering were adorned similarly. Introduced for her turn on the red carpet, the "It's Showtime" host showed up carrying two chairs that matched her outfit, drawing cheers and laughter.

Vice Ganda went on to join press members and content creators at the special screening of the second season of "Gandara the Beksplorer," which will be available for streaming starting December 15 on iWantTFC.