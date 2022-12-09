MANILA — Former couple Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano are planning to spend the holidays together with their children, along with the actor’s current partner and their own set of children.

“We are family,” Cruz said of having an amicable setup with her ex-husband and Mantano’s girlfriend Kath Angeles. “It’s a good thing na everything is okay na. Maayos na lahat. Nagkakasundo.”

“Sino ba naman ang may ayaw na hindi magkasundo-sundo?” she added, as quoted by entertainment news site PUSH.

Cruz and Montano separated in 2013, and for a time had a legal battle which they have since settled. They have three daughters together.

The first public indication of friendly ties between Cruz and Montano was in August, when they posed for a photo together during the 18th birthday party of their daughter Sam. They were accompanied by Angeles, as well as Cruz’s partner at the time, Macky Mathay.

“Sana nga matuloy,” Cruz said, referring to the plan of spending the holidays as a blended family, including Montano’s older son Diego Loyzaga.

If it pushes through, Cruz noted it would their “first New Year and Christmas [together] since we separated in 2013.”

“They’re very happy,” she said of her children. “Sabi nga nila kumpleto na daw ang kanilang heart, now that everything is okay. ‘Yun naman ang gusto natin.”

Cruz only said that she is “loving myself more now,” recalling that it was how she coped after her separation from Montano in 2013.

“Masyado akong na-focus sa pagmamahal ko sa asawa that I forgot to love myself. Na-realize ko na I should love myself if I want someone to love me also, if I want them to take care of me. Kasi paano ka mamahalin ng isang tao kung sarili mo hindi mo kaya mahalin? So for now, number one, mahalin mo ang sarili mo and it’s not being selfish. It’s taking care of yourself and your heart,” she said.

Cruz added that she is “very happy,” emphasizing that her heart is free of “hatred” and that she prefers to prioritize peace.

“I am okay. I’m very happy. Siyempre mas masarap sa pakiramdam at sa puso na wala ng hatred, wala nang tampuhan, walang issue ‘diba? Lahat naman tayo dumadating sa point na nakakapagod din at gusto na lang natin kapayapaan talaga,” she said.

