Arctic Monkeys to hold Manila concert in March 2023

Arctic Monkeys will perform in the Philippines in March 2023. Facebook: Arctic Monkeys

MANILA — The English rock band Arctic Monkeys announced Friday its tour dates in Asia, including a stop in the Philippines in the first quarter of 2023.

The “Do I Wanna Know?” hitmakers will stage their first concert here on March 6 at the Filinvest City Events Grounds in Muntinlupa.

Ticket prices range from P6,000 to P9,500 and will go on sale starting December 12 via tickelo, according to local producer Karpos Multimedia.

Arctic Monkeys has been touring Europe and South America in the past few months, and is set to bring more shows to UK and its neighbors, and North America in 2023.

Aside from the Philippines, Arctic Monkeys’ Asia destinations are Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, and Indonesia.

Composed of Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, Matt Helders, and Nick O’Malley, Arctic Monkeys has been performing since 2002, producing several hits over the past two decades.

The band’s popular tunes include “I Wanna Be Yours,” “Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?”, “505,” and “R U Mine?”.