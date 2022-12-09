ABS-CBN 2022 Christmas special to air Dec. 17, 18

MANILA — ABS-CBN is set to hold its traditional Christmas special, featuring inspiring stories and performances from Kapamilya stars, with a two-night broadcast scheduled next weekend.

Titled “Tayo Ang Ligaya ng Isa’t Isa,” the Christmas show will be aired on December 17 and 18 at 8:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kaapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and TV5.

“Salamat sa lalim ng ating pagsasama. Ito ang aming handog sa inyo, mga Kapamilya, Kapatid, at Ka-A2Z,” the program’s teaser said, referring to the viewers of its broadcast platforms.

As in past Christmas specials of ABS-CBN, this year’s presentation will gather Kapamilya personalities on one stage with entertaining and inspiring numbers.

The variety show will carry the same theme as ABS-CBN’s Christmas ID this year, about gratitude, finding joy, and sharing happiness.

In the company’s holiday music video released in November, ABS-CBN Chairman Mark Lopez, President and CEO Carlo Katigbak, and COO of Broadcast Cory Vidanes extended a message about hope, helping each other, and overcoming challenges through love.

“Lagi tayong may pag-asa dahil sa ating pagtutulungan. May lakas tayong humarap sa mga pagsubok dahil sa pagmamahal ng ating pamilya. Biyaya ng Diyos ang inyong kabutihan at pagmamahal.

“Tayo ang ligaya ng isa’t isa.”

