MANILA -- All’s well that ends well between young actresses Barbie Imperial and AJ Raval, who recently engaged in a verbal tussle online apparently because of Diego Loyzaga, Imperial’s boyfriend of one year now.

Last weekend, Imperial was surprised to receive an unsent message on Viber from Raval. Perhaps in her desire to put a stop to their tirades, Imperial made the call herself to Raval to find out what the deleted message was all about.

Not wanting to elaborate about their actual phone conversation, Imperial told ABS-CBN News on Wednesday night that Raval apologized to her. Imperial added that they ended their conversation on a reconciliatory note.

Imperial disclosed the good news at last night’s premiere of her first venture with Viva, “Dulo,” a romantic film where she is paired for the first time with her real-life boyfriend Loyzaga.

Loyzaga worked with Raval early this year in the mystery romance, “Death of a Girlfriend,” megged by Yam Laranas.

Loyzaga insisted that he and Raval were purely working partners when they filmed the movie.

But after everything was said and done, friendship still prevailed in the end.

Barbie Imperial and Diego Loyzaga at Wednesday night’s premiere of 'Dulo.' Leah C. Salterio

Imperial and Loyzaga graced last night’s premiere of “Dulo,” directed by Fifth Solomon, who also attended the screening.

A more mature Loyzaga surfaced in the drama, while Imperial displayed her impressive acting prowess and surprised all those who watched the premiere. The young lovers have intense dramatic confrontation scenes in the movie.

“Dulo” is an “anniversary gift” to both Loyzaga and Imperial, since the streaming of the film on Vivamax starts on December 10, a day before they mark their first year as a couple on December 11.

Viva contract artists like Marco Gumabao, Enzo Pineda who came with girlfriend Michelle Vito, were also in attendance at Fishermall Cinema in Quezon City.

Also present were Imperial’s mom, Bing Imperial, and former “Pinoy Big Brother 737” batchmate and Big Winner, Jimboy Martin, a good friend of the actress. Imperial and Martin met inside the “PBB” house in 2015.