Shewarma wins 'Drag Den PH' first round; Aries Night snatches advantage

Screenshot from Prime Video.

MANILA — Shewarma won the first round of "Drag Den Philippines" aired Wednesday.

In the premiere episode, the queens have to showcase two looks: theme wear to showcase Pinoy culture, and a national costume representing festivals.

Pura Luka Vega, O-A, and Lady Gagita received praises but Manila Luzon loved Shewarma for her "over the top" looks.

"I love Shewarma, it was so over the top. It was quite the costume to close with. She turned backwards to bow, it was so cool," Manila Luzon said.

Shewarma was up to get the advantage and chose to compete with Aries Night. The latter won the lip sync battle and got the advantage.

Aries Night got the chance to choose his partner for the next challenge and the pairings.

The show was unveiled in July 2021 as the “first-ever drag reality show” in the country, and by August held its auditions for aspiring queens.

However, it was “Drag Race Philippines,” the local version of the wildly popular “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” that first aired with Precious Paula Nicole winning the crown.

Manila Luzon made their international breakthrough via “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2011. They then appeared in two “All Stars” editions of the show, in 2012 then in 2018.

