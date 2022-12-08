MANILA – Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis took some time off of her busy schedule to spend some quality time with her daughter Dahlia.

As seen in her most recent Instagram update, Curtis took Dahlia to a theme park in Tagaytay City, where her daughter enjoyed riding the carousel and winning some stuffed toys.

“Quick little getaway to celebrate love with my happy little lamb,” Curtis captioned their photos.

Following her post, several celebrities commented on Dahlia’s photos, with most of them gushing about how adorable Curtis’ two-year-old daughter is.

Among those who left a comment in Curtis’ post were Bea Alonzo, Isabelle Daza, Yassi Pressman, Karylle, Nikki Gil, and Iza Calzado.

Curtis and Erwan Heussaff welcomed Dahlia in March 2020 in Melbourne, Australia, where they had been staying for three months at that point, since December 2019.

Throughout Dahlia’s first two years, both Curtis and Heussaff have been chronicling her milestones on social media.