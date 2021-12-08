Online sensation Esnyr Ranollo, who has 3.6 million followers and over some 110 million likes on TikTok, is crossing over to mainstream via the romcom movie ‘Love Is Color Blind.’ Instagram: @esnyrrr/ Star Cinema

MANILA — Esnyr Ranollo, whose relatable TikTok videos portraying classroom situations have made him an online sensation, is crossing over to the mainstream as a cast member of Star Cinema’s “Love Is Color Blind.”

Ranollo, 19, will star alongside the breakout tandem of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano in the John Leo Garcia-helmed film, scheduled for release on Friday.

“It felt surreal,” Ranollo said of being cast in the project, during the movie’s recent media launch. “Hindi ako makapaniwala pero G lang sa life!”

The romantic-comedy film marks the TikTok star’s first foray into professional acting. He described being on set as “a very big adjustment,” pointing out that he is used to recording himself using only his phone.

“Sanay ako na nag-su-shoot ako for myself. I direct myself. Tapos ngayon, working with the whole team na, parang nakakapanibago,” he said.

Like his online persona on TikTok — or more accurately, multiple personalities — Ranollo will play several roles in “Love Is Color Blind,” he revealed, short of detailing how his portrayals will factor in the story.

“I got to play a lot of roles, hindi lang isa, so I think that’s a great factor for the viewers to look forward to. Thankful din naman ako sa production team kasi kung ano ‘yung characters na nakikita nila sa mga videos na kini-create ko, iyon din ‘yung parang naki-create sa movie,” he shared.

Asked how he would personally evaluate his acting debut in a film, Ranollo quipped, “I believe na more than the maximum ‘yung nabigay ko!”

Not just one, not just two, but @esnyrrr is bringing his multi-verse to add fun and color in #LoveIsColorBlind!



Directed by John Leo D. Garcia, streaming starts this Dec. 10 at 10AM on iWantTFC, https://t.co/5FUcE3rx4t, Smart GigaPlay, Cignal PPV, Sky Cable PPV, and TFC IPTV! pic.twitter.com/6cmAekNgQy — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) December 4, 2021

Crediting the production team led by Garcia, as well as his fellow cast members, Ranollo said he feels he was able to rise to the demands of his roles.

“I hope na lahat ng effort ko mag-pay off,” he said. “I’m glad na kasama ko ‘yung mga cast na may experience na rin sa acting. They were the ones who guided me all throughout my journey.”

Beyond “Love Is Color Blind,” Ranollo is looking forward to more opportunities as a Kapamilya. He is due to sign as a talent of Rise iHub, Star Cinema’s platform for content creators which has so far tapped the likes of Jae Miranda, Kerwin King, and Mela Habijan.

“I’m open to new discoveries. Every day, I believe there’s new learnings,” Ranollo said.