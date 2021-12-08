MANILA — ABS-CBN has started counting down to its annual Christmas special, which will feature performances from both established and rising Kapamilya stars, with the theme “Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa’t Isa.”

10 DAYS TO GO NA LANG at makakasama niyo na kami para i-celebrate ang Pasko, sa Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa’t Isa: The ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2021!



“Andito muli ang pinakamasayang pagdiriwang natin tuwing Pasko,” a teaser released on Wednesday said.

The event will be aired on December 18, Saturday, 8 p.m, via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC.

The theme, “Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa’t Isa,” is also the title of ABS-CBN Christmas theme song for 2021.

The tune is “a loving tribute to our everyday heroes, the people who continually give us hope, strength and inspiration to keep moving forward despite the challenges,” ABS-CBN previously said.

“The song tells the story of how the Filipinos are able to overcome life’s hardships by having faith in God and by working together in love.”

This year’s Christmas special marks the second since ABS-CBN was denied its broadcast franchise. The holiday tradition had aired for decades via ABS-CBN’s Channel 2, which was forced shut in mid-2020.