KathNiel, cast of 'House of Arrest of Us' hold early Christmas dinner

MANILA -- Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla gathered with the other cast members of Star Cinema's digital movie "The House Arrest of Us" for an early Christmas celebration.

Bernardo, Ruffa Gutierrez, Arlene Muhlach and Alora Sasam posted clips and snaps of their Christmas dinner on their respective Instagram accounts.

Also present at the celebration were Riva Quenery, Herbert Bautista, and Dennis Padilla.

Muhlach stressed that before the gathering, they were tested for the coronavirus.



"Od and new friendships, the young and not so old, bonding, family. That’s what the yuletide is all about," Muhlach wrote.

For her part, Bernardo wrote: "Another project done, another friendship made! Merry Christmas, de Guzman & Capili families! Love each and everyone of you!"

Gutierrez added: "It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Christmas magic is in the air with my THAOU family. Amazing night! Love you all! You know it."

Sasam, meanwhile, is just grateful for being part of "The House Arrest of Us."

"Isa mga liwanag ng 2020 ko. Maraming maraming salamat sa friendship na ito," Sasam said.

The romantic comedy movie series started airing last October 24 on KTX and October 25 on iWant-TFC. It also stars Anthony Jennings, Hyubs Azarcon and Gardo Versoza.



On Monday, December 7, Star Cinema released the mid-season trailer of "The House of Arrest of Us."

Watch more in iWantTFC

Related video: