Heaven Peralejo's tip to new 'PBB' housemates: 'Don’t let others define you'

MANILA - Rising leading lady Heaven Peralejo was away from her family, in a lock-in taping for her ABS-CBN series “Bagong Umaga” when she celebrated her 21st birthday last November 25.

She had to console herself with the surprise gifts sent to her by her mother, Luanne.

Their family bonding time came when they set up their Christmas tree as soon as she returned home.

Peralejo proudly told ABS-CBN News how they upcycled their old decor to come up with red, peach, gold and beige Christmas tree.

“Every year we have a color theme but since hindi tayo makalabas ngayong pandemic, we decided to mix and match our collection. Maganda naman ang kinalabasan," she said.

Courtesy: Heaven Peralejo

It also symbolizes Peralejo’s gratitude for the good breaks that came her way despite the current situation.

Patience has also paid off for the star, who is one of the most memorable alumna of the "Pinoy Big Brother" in 2016.

Aside from "Bagong Umaga," she also fulfilled her dream to become a recording artist under Star Music.

Peralejo’s main objective when she joined PBB was to be a singer. One of her love songs, "Ikaw Pala," in fact, is now one of the theme songs of "Bagong Umaga."

Peralejo signed a three-year contract with ABS-CBN before shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic. She has remained loyal to the network despite other offers. The actress is also completing her online business course at the Southville International School Affiliated with Foreign Universities (SISFU).

Then and now, through all the ups and downs of showbiz and attendant controversies, Peralejo has lived by her original motto in the Big Brother house.

“Living your life under the camera 24/7 is tough. May times na you get so self-aware na pinapanood bawat kilos mo, so minsan you second-guess na your words or action," Peralejo said, articulating her message to the new batch of "PBB" housemates.

“What I learned from my stay is that you need to not let others define you, because you know yourself more than anyone else. That’s why when things get hard, it’s very important that you don’t lose the reason kung bakit kayo pumasok sa bahay ni Kuya. At the end, I can say that being a 'PBB' housemate is worth it. Kaya to all the new housemates, I hope you all have a wonderful time," she said.

Peralejo reminded them to just stay true to themselves and be open to make room for growth.

"Yung learnings and experience niyo inside the house madadala niyo yan paglabas. Good luck to everyone," she said.

