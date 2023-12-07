Original 'Annaliza' director Gil Soriano passes away

MANILA -- Director Hermenegildo "Gil" Soriano has passed away, his family confirmed the sad news on Wednesday night.

According to Soriano's daughter Gia, her father was in critical condition since October.

"Hello, it took me a while to write about this. But, my father—Director Hermenegildo 'Gil' Soriano—passed away. He wasn't doing well already back in September, and was in critical condition around October - November. Still, we hope to make his last moments a time for him to be remembered for his contributions in the entertainment industry," Gia said.

Soriano is the original director and co-writer of "Annaliza starring Julie Vega in the '80s

The series had a remake back in 2013 with Andrea Brillantes and Kyline Alcantara, which was directed by Theodore Boborol.

On Instagram, Boborol also remembered the late veteran director.

"Rest in paradise Direk Gil Soriano. It was an honor, a privilege and a blessing to be able to direct the remake of your masterpiece 'Annaliza.'"

