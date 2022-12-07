The Weeknd to release new music for 'Avatar' sequel

Canadian superstar The Weeknd is set to release new music for the "Avatar" sequel next week.

In an Instagram post, The Weeknd showed the logo of the movie with the date, December 16, and a background of tribal chanting.

Written and directed by James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water” stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver.

The original film was produced by Cameron and Jon Landau and nominated for nine Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director. It won three Oscars for cinematography, production design, and visual effects.

Cameron earlier said his long-delayed sequel to "Avatar," the highest-earning movie of all time, would "push the limits of what cinema can do," as Disney and Universal presented first looks at their upcoming movies in Las Vegas.

—with a report from Agence France-Presse

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: