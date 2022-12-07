Reese Witherspoon Amazon Studios "Something From Tiffany's"

Having starred in several of them, Reese Witherspoon knows a thing or two about romantic movies.

In producing 'Something From Tiffany's,' she relishes the chance to bring joy to the world through the enduring power of the holiday romance.

"It's just a classic movie that's about the power of love. I think New York at Christmas time could not be more romantic. We've got these wonderful actors who are so funny and charming. It's just: love conquers all. We learn a lot about love and relationships from movies like this," Witherspoon shared.

"I think we've had a period of time where we didn't make as many of them but we really learned a lot about how to break up with somebody, how to ask somebody on a date, what do you do if you feel rejected? What do you do if you feel misunderstood? So I feel like beyond just enjoying it and having fun and laughing, I think you really learn about what it means to be in a relationship."

'Something From Tiffany’s' star Zoey Deutch said she enjoyed how the film focuses on life's gifts and the way it can show who you’re meant to be with in unexpected ways.

"I think love is very surprising, and life is very surprising. It's full of great gifts and you never know what's gonna happen," Deutch said.

The film's leading man, Kendrick Smith Sampson, shared that the movie also shows the untidy aspects of relationships and how people sometimes stay with wrong partners for the wrong reasons.

He said what he likes best about what the film tells about love and relationships is the fact that 'love is messy.'

"Love is not easy, you know. Love is hard work. We can think that when we're trying to compromise that we're in a moral high ground or something, that that's our good deed of the day, or whatever," the actor said. "But if you're not considering yourself and your own health and pleasure in that scenario, then it's an unhealthy relationship."

Filipina Canadian actress Shay Mitchell plays Sampson's girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Ray Nicholson makes a case for his sometimes absent-minded character Gary, and shared how he could relate to someone like him.

"He's very improvisational, he really rolls with it. I think that was a positive way of looking at that character. I think that he has a good heart. I think that he's well intentioned," Nicholson said.

"The thing that I liked about this character is he's kind of somebody like me, like I would never maybe propose to someone unless it literally fell into my lap, and I'd be like, 'Oh, this is it.' Like 'Yes, you are the person that I want to spend the rest of my life with'."

'Something From Tiffany's' will be released on Amazon's Prime Video on December 9th.