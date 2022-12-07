MANILA -- Musician Kean Cipriano took to social media to share his birthday message for his wife, actress Chynna Ortaleza.

Uploading a photo of them on Instagram, Cipriano expressed his gratitude to Ortaleza for her love and care.

"Salamat sa pagmamahal at pagaalaga. Ang sarap mong mahalin at kilalanin. Araw araw mo ko pinapabilib. Sana matupad mo lahat ng pangarap mo," Cipriano wrote.

Cipriano then shared his vow to always be there for the actress.

"Nandito lang ako palagi naka suporta. You deserve all the great things in life Mahal! Life begins today. You got me all the way," Cipriano added.

Cipriano and Ortaleza tied the knot in December 2015 but have decided to keep their marriage private.

They have two children, Stellar and Salem.

