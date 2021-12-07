Thai actor Krist Perawat is set to return to the boys’ love (BL) scene with a new series with GMMTV next year.

According to the network’s latest announcement, Perawat will star in the series “You Are My Favorite”, with “2gether” actor Mike Chinnarat.

Perawat is known for the early hit BL series "Sotus" in 2016 and its sequel "Sotus S" in 2017 with Singto Prachaya.

Next year’s line-up of BL series will include fresh faces and hit love teams like Earth Pirapat and Mix Sahaphap from “A Tale Of a Thousand Stars,” as well as Pond Naravit and Phuwin Tangsakyuen from “Fish Upon The Sky”.

Here is the list of BL series of GMMTV next year:

”Vice Versa”

”My School President”

”Never Let Me Go”

”The Eclipse”

”Cupid’s Last Wish”

”Star and Sky” series

Meanwhile, BL heartthrobs Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin will be seen separately in lead roles for “Astrophile” and “Devil Sister.”

Here are the other series of GMMTV next year: