MANILA -- Pinoy bands Aegis and Sponge Cola and rapper CLR will headline the digital Christmas concert "Salubong: The Christmas Concert" on December 10 and 11 via KTX.ph.

Presented by MG Live!, the virtual show also features writer and spoken artist Martin Naling.

"Sa dinami-daming banda kami 'yung napili na makasama ang Sponge Cola na mag-concert. Sobrang saya," Aegis vocalist Mercy Sunot said during a digital conference on Monday.

Aegis said they will give their all for the upcoming show produced by Praxis.

"Basta abangan nila ang performance namin. Kasi na-stop kami so pagdating sa 'Salubong' nandoon ulit," Aegis' Juliet Sunot added.

For its part, Sponge Cola said they are excited to perform again for Filipinos worldwide.

"What we do as a band, it's not just a job, it's really a calling. Parang by design ito kami from the moment na nagsimula kami mag-music parang we wanted to do this... So to be able to perform na ganito kalaki 'yung scale, it's a blessing and we are really, thankful. We are really happy that we are part of this," Sponge Cola frontman Yael Yuzon said.

Co-producer iWant TFC will stage the concert with state-of-the-art technology at ASAP Studio 10 under the direction of Paul Basinillo.

