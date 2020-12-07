20 Star Cinema movies you can stream on YouTube for free

MANILA — Star Cinema is treating Filipinos to free streaming of its full movies just in time for the holidays.
This is part of ABS-CBN’s collaboration with YouTube through Super Stream amid the months-long community quarantine due to the coronavirus crisis.
“No need to register, no need to join a raffle — because we are offering all of this now for FREE! This SuperStream month, we have shared 20 full versions of your favorite Star Cinema movies for you to watch with the whole family,” the film outfit said in an article.
Below is the list of Star Cinema movies which can be streamed on YouTube for free.
1. Girl Boy Bakla Tomboy
2. Pagpag: Siyam Na Buhay
3. Ang Tanging Ina N’yong Lahat
4. Ang Tanging Ina Mo: Last na ‘To
5. Kasal Kasali Kasalo
6. Sakal Sakali Saklolo
7. Forevermore
8. All You Need is Pag-Ibig
9. Anak
10. Bata, Bata Paano Ka Ginawa
11. First Day High
12. Loving In Tandem
13. Ang Tanging Ina
14. Every Breath U Take
15. Supahpapalicious
16. Call Center Girl
17. Etiquette for Mistresses
18. Dubai
19. Kung Ako Na Lang Sana
20. Four Sisters and A Wedding
Over the past year, ABS-CBN has similarly made available a wide array of its film productions via its streaming platform iWant, where over 1,000 movies are free to watch, as well as Cinema One's YouTube page.
Related video: