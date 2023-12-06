Thai band Scrubb coming to PH in Feb. 2024

Handout photo.

MANILA — Thai band Scrubb announced Wednesday that they are coming to the Philippines next year.

The duo composed of Thawatpon Wongboonsiri and Torpong Chantabubpha will be holding a show in February 2024. More details will be revealed next week.

Scrubb is behind the hit tracks from the Thai boys' love series "2gether." They also collaborated with OPM band Ben&Ben in 2020.

The BL genre saw a boom in the Philippines amid the pandemic in 2020 after the premiere of Metawin's series.

Since then, the Philippines has launched various BL series including ABS-CBN's “Hello Stranger,” “The Boy Foretold By The Stars,” and “Oh, Mando.”

Scrubb has produced six studio albums and has done sold-out shows in Bangkok and key cities across Asia.

