Taylor Swift is Time 2023 Person of the Year

Taylor Swift. Photo from Time's X account.

American singer Taylor Swift has been hailed as Time magazine's 2023 Person of the Year.

Swift has been touring all over the world showcasing her whole discography while reclaiming the rights to her first 6 albums.

The "Taylor's Version" route aims to own the rights to Swift's first six albums after some ownership issues. So far, she has released the re-recorded version of "Fearless" and "Red," both in 2021.

Swift has yet to release a new version of "reputation" and her self-titled album.

In the article of Time, Swift's career was likened to icons such as Michael Jackson and Bob Dylan, among others while being successful in her business.

"Swift’s accomplishments as an artist—culturally, critically, and commercially—are so legion that to recount them seems almost beside the point. As a pop star, she sits in rarefied company, alongside Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, and Madonna; as a songwriter, she has been compared to Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, and Joni Mitchell," the article wrote.

"As a businesswoman, she has built an empire worth, by some estimates, over $1 billion. And as a celebrity—who by dint of being a woman is scrutinized for everything from whom she dates to what she wears—she has long commanded constant attention and knows how to use it," it added.

"But this year, something shifted. To discuss her movements felt like discussing politics or the weather—a language spoken so widely it needed no context. She became the main character of the world."

The Time feature also discussed the victory of Swift's concert film and her recent romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.

During the debut week of her 10th album "Midnights," Swift made history as the first person to take all the Top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 with "Anti-Hero" on top of the list.

Swift has 11 Grammy awards under her belt, including three Album of the Year awards for "Fearless," "1989," and "folklore."

