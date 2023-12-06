Former TV host Mariel Padilla. Instagram: @marieltpadilla

MANILA — Mariel Padilla has confirmed that she is on a hiatus from showbiz, saying she is opting to focus on raising her children and growing her business.

The former Kapamilya host caught up with ABS-CBN News on the sidelines of the the Shopee Super Awards dinner on Wednesday.

At the moment, Mariel is very visible online doing live selling of branded bags, shoes, and other items.

"It's so much fun mainly because I get to do what I like to do which is talking, I get to talk. But at the same time, I get to do what I'm supposed to be doing, which is taking care of my family," she said.

"I get to stay at home, I handle my own time and I am there on all the milestones of my kids," Mariel added.

Mariel and her husband, Senator Robin Padilla, have two kids — Isabella and Gabriela, ages 7 and 4 respectively. She described her hiatus as "an indefinite leave" and would entertain a possible showbiz comeback when her kids are older.

"When my kids are big na, I don't know when that will be. For now, I'm savoring that moment that they do need me," she said.

Between her and Robin, Mariel's task in the family is to take care of their children.

In the past years, the couple has gone through a number of criticisms.Mariel said that she is, most of the time, unbothered by what people say against her husband's foray into politics.

"I am not bothered of those things because one, I know my husband. I know his capabilities, I know his heart. So for me, that's what matters most. So hindi kami nasi-shake ng ganung bagay. Patuloy kami," she said.

During the Shopee Super Awards dinner, Mariel had a brief catch-up with Vice Ganda. Mariel used to host alongside Vice on 'It's Showtime'.