'Tara, G!' down to its final episode

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's youth-oriented show "Tara G!" on iWantTFC is now down to its last episode.

On social media, iWantTFC released a clip inviting fans to watch the show's finale this Friday, December 9 at 8 p.m. on iWantTFC.

Ahead of the series’ finale, the cast attended an advanced screening and media conference where they expressed their gratitude for the tight bond they have formed with the entire “Tara, G!” team.

“Kanina naiiyak na rin ako kasi ‘yung isang eksena doon, ‘yun ‘yung last na tinake namin na magkakasama kami. Kasi parang natural lang ‘yung iyakan namin na nag-goodbye na. Ang sarap sa pakiramdam na maramdaman ‘yung ganoong samahan,” said Anthony Jennings said.

Daniela Stranner added: “Kinikilig ako kasi ‘yung friendship namin lumabas talaga doon sa show. Sobrang natuwa ako.”

For JC Alcantara, “Sobrang saya at na-enjoy ko ‘yung moment. ‘Yung ‘Tara, G!’ ang nagbuo sa akin para mahalin ko ‘yung mga kaibigan ko.”

The cast also shared the important lessons they learned from the "barkada" series, which they have carried with them in their own personal relationships and outlook in life.

Kaori Oinuma said she was able to relate to her character Legs, who struggled to open up to her friends after going through a traumatic experience. “Huwag kang matakot na mag-open up sa mga kaibigan mo. Huwag mong isipin na hindi ka nila maiintindihan. At the end of the day, hindi mo alam na ready naman silang makinig sa 'yo,” she said.

Vivoree Esclito, meanwhile, said: “Ang dami kong learnings. Lahat tayo may shortcomings. Ang importante ay marunong tayong magpatawad at umintindi.”

In the latest episode of “Tara, G!,” Rocky was faced with a major dilemma after he accepted Gov's (Dominic Ochoa) offer to pursue his studies instead of pushing through with Team WISE's coffee business, which would have been the start of their lifelong dream of bringing back the glory of La Guerta.

Because of this, Team WISE feels a sense of betrayal and they feel as if he easily gave up on their barkada’s dreams. Rocky also has to patch things up with Cars, his secret crush. But Rocky and Cars aren’t the only ones lovestruck since Dan and Legs’ cat and dog relationship is slowly blooming into a romantic one as well.

“Tara, G!,” which captured the hearts of viewers from the Philippines, United States, and Canada, is an addition to the original youth-oriented content on iWantTFC that caters to the young millennial and Gen Z market of the streaming platform.



“Tara, G!” has also expanded its content experience beyond the series itself through a weekly companion show “Tara G With Me” on Facebook and YouTube and “Tara Space” on Twitter.