MANILA – Vice Ganda was beaming with pride as he congratulated his partner Ion Perez for finishing his first duathlon race.

Turning to Instagram, the comedian shared photos and a clip of Perez during and after his competition.

“I will always be here to support you all the way! I love you Noi,” he added.

Vice and Perez marked their fourth anniversary as a couple in October.

Perez joined “It’s Showtime” initially as Kuya Escort in the noontime show's Miss Q&A segment.