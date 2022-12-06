Jake Zyrus reveals new music and new outlook on US life

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Jake Zyrus has been stateside for the past year and keeping busy working on new music.

"I'm taking control and with the help of my team, obviously with both US and Philippines, I'm still going to do projects in the Philippines but I think now I’m more focused here [in the US] and I’m more focused on doing online content, releasing music, and definitely more songs. '4 Life' is just the beginning. We’re also going to release [a] remixed version and acoustic version," Zyrus shared.

"I'm happy where I’m at. I’m really happy with the pace. I’m really happy with what;s been happening."

Zyrus just released his latest pop single '4 Life,' which was written by John Concepcion who's worked with Chris Brown. Zyrus, who’s often seen in social media nailing covers, said his new sounds are inspired by the likes of Brown as well as Justin Bieber.

"I didn’t force myself. I kind of just one day, I’m prepared, I’m ready, just start recording it. I did everything. I did the mixing, I produced, and it was just a fun thing."

Zyrus shot to fame as Charice Pempengco about 15 years ago, belching out ballads and making a name for herself in Hollywood.

But in 2017, the former Glee Star had transitioned into Jake Zyrus, and after five years, he said he continues to grow more comfortable as a person and as an artist.

"I try to move on from the past because I can’t change that in terms of how people see me and call and all that," he said. "One thing for sure, no one is coming back. But I think everyday when I wake up, I try to remind myself I can’t change my past. I’m living in the present and all I can change is my perspective. Sometimes, I still fail to do that."

Fresh from a performance at the Palm Springs gay pride celebration, Zyrus now has his sights set on his own concert in San Diego on December 10th.

"I’m just very excited to be on stage again. It won’t be easy for me because it's been a long time and I think I kind of developed a little bit of anxiety being on stage so I’m still working on that but with the right team around, it helped a lot."

While he may be doing most of his work now in the US, Zyrus said he will continue with Philippine projects, and still has a management team there.