MANILA – Singer Gerald Santos brought home his second Entertainer of the Year trophy from the Aliw Awards.

Santos on Sunday repeated his feat in 2020 when he claimed the top award at the 35th Aliw Awards at the Manila Hotel Fiesta Pavilion.

He also captured the Best Lead Actor in a Musical for "I Will" in this year’s edition of the annual music awards.

Meanwhile, Kapamilya stars Regine Velasquez and Sharon Cuneta won the Best Major Concert award.

Aliw Awards Foundation pioneered in giving due recognition to Filipino live entertainers, starting in 1977 – an organization that covers the whole gamut of live entertainment.

Here are the other winners of the 35th Aliw Awards:

Owin Odum, Best New Artist (male) Kanishia Santos, Best New Artist (female) Project Juan, Best New Group Artist EJ Salamanti, Best Stand-Up Comedian Jon Joven Uy, Best Male Crossover Singer Jade Riccio, Best Female Crossover Singer Sheena Lee Palad, Best Inspirational Singer Tanghalang Bagong Sibol, Malabon City, Best Cultural Group Masskara Festival 22 of Bacolod City; Fiestang Caragan 2022 of Mabalacat, Pampanga and Pandang Gitab Festival of Lubang, Mindoro Occidental, Best Festival Practices and Performance Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez; Mayor Crisostomo Garbo of Mabalacat, Pampanga; and Mayor Michael Orayani of Lubang, Mindoro Occidental, Best Festival Catalyst/Organizer Opera, My Master, My Slave and Taal: A Homage to Filipino Heritage Artistry, Best Special Events Production Nazer Salcedo, Best Special Events Director OJ Arci, Best Male Featured Performer in a Play Lhorvie Nuevo, Best Female Featured Performer in a Play Audie Gemora, Best Featured Actor in a Musical Carla Guevara Laforteza, Best Featured Actress in a Musical I Will Actors Ensemble, Best Ensemble performance Joseph Chino Toledo, Best Music Direction for a Play or Musical Antonino Rommel Ramilo, Best Composer for Original Music Theater Ice Seguerra, Best Concert Stage Director Ivan Lee, Best Musical Director for a Concert Chris Millado, Best Stage Director for a Play Pat Valera, Best Stage Director for a Musical Anak Datu, Best Play Mula sa Buwan, Best Musical Rudolph Golez, Best Instrumentalist Johann Enriquez, Best Male Host Shiela Valderama Martinez, Best Female Host Kathy Hipolto Mas and Ana Feleo, Best Classical Performer (female) Sherwin Sozon and Ivan Niccolo Nery, Best Classical Performer (Male) Nicole Laurel Asensio, Best Rhythm and Blues/ Jazz Artist Janah Zaplan, Best Pop Artist (female) LA Santos, Best Pop Artist (Male) Alay Kina Alice at Agnes, Best Dance Production MJ Arda, Best Choreographer CLSU Maestro Singers, Best Choral Group Xander Go, Best Lead Actor in a Play Tex Ordonez de Leon, Best Lead Actress in a Play Kayla Rivera, Best Lead Actress in a Musical Gerald Santos, Best Lead Actor in a Musical Nino Alejandro, Best Solo Performer in Hotels, Clubs and Music Lounges Progeny and Kapamu Jazz Collective, Best Group performers in Hotels, Clubs and Music Lounge Cipriano de Guzman, Best Performance in a Concert (male) Nina Campos, Best Performance in a Concert (female) Sharon Cuneta/ Regine Velasquez, Best Major Concert Kea Chan and Marcelino Bautista, Best Filipino Artists based Abroad Sounds of Manila, Best Filipino Group Artists based abroad Science City Gymnasium, Science City of Munoz, Nueva Ecija, Best Venue for Theater and Concerts.

