Home  >  Entertainment

Gerald Santos takes second Entertainer of the Year trophy in Aliw Awards

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 06 2022 04:48 PM

MANILA – Singer Gerald Santos brought home his second Entertainer of the Year trophy from the Aliw Awards. 

Santos on Sunday repeated his feat in 2020 when he claimed the top award at the 35th Aliw Awards at the Manila Hotel Fiesta Pavilion. 

He also captured the Best Lead Actor in a Musical for "I Will" in this year’s edition of the annual music awards. 

Meanwhile, Kapamilya stars Regine Velasquez and Sharon Cuneta won the Best Major Concert award. 

Aliw Awards Foundation pioneered in giving due recognition to Filipino live entertainers, starting in 1977 – an organization that covers the whole gamut of live entertainment.

Here are the other winners of the 35th Aliw Awards:

  1. Owin Odum, Best New Artist (male)
  2. Kanishia Santos, Best New Artist (female)
  3. Project Juan, Best New Group Artist
  4. EJ Salamanti, Best Stand-Up Comedian
  5. Jon Joven Uy, Best Male Crossover Singer
  6. Jade Riccio, Best Female Crossover Singer
  7. Sheena Lee Palad, Best Inspirational Singer
  8. Tanghalang Bagong Sibol, Malabon City, Best Cultural Group
  9. Masskara Festival 22 of Bacolod City; Fiestang Caragan 2022 of Mabalacat, Pampanga and Pandang Gitab Festival of Lubang, Mindoro Occidental, Best Festival Practices and Performance
  10. Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez; Mayor Crisostomo Garbo of Mabalacat, Pampanga; and Mayor Michael Orayani of Lubang, Mindoro Occidental, Best Festival Catalyst/Organizer
  11. Opera, My Master, My Slave and Taal: A Homage to Filipino Heritage Artistry, Best Special Events Production
  12. Nazer Salcedo, Best Special Events Director
  13. OJ Arci, Best Male Featured Performer in a Play
  14. Lhorvie Nuevo, Best Female Featured Performer in a Play
  15. Audie Gemora, Best Featured Actor in a Musical
  16. Carla Guevara Laforteza, Best Featured Actress in a Musical
  17. I Will Actors Ensemble, Best Ensemble performance
  18. Joseph Chino Toledo, Best Music Direction for a Play or Musical
  19. Antonino Rommel Ramilo, Best Composer for Original Music Theater
  20. Ice Seguerra, Best Concert Stage Director
  21. Ivan Lee, Best Musical Director for a Concert
  22. Chris Millado, Best Stage Director for a Play
  23. Pat Valera, Best Stage Director for a Musical
  24. Anak Datu, Best Play
  25. Mula sa Buwan, Best Musical
  26. Rudolph Golez, Best Instrumentalist
  27. Johann Enriquez, Best Male Host
  28. Shiela Valderama Martinez, Best Female Host
  29. Kathy Hipolto Mas and Ana Feleo, Best Classical Performer (female)
  30. Sherwin Sozon and Ivan Niccolo Nery, Best Classical Performer (Male)
  31. Nicole Laurel Asensio, Best Rhythm and Blues/ Jazz Artist
  32. Janah Zaplan, Best Pop Artist (female)
  33. LA Santos, Best Pop Artist (Male)
  34. Alay Kina Alice at Agnes, Best Dance Production
  35. MJ Arda, Best Choreographer
  36. CLSU Maestro Singers, Best Choral Group
  37. Xander Go, Best Lead Actor in a Play
  38. Tex Ordonez de Leon, Best Lead Actress in a Play
  39. Kayla Rivera, Best Lead Actress in a Musical
  40. Gerald Santos, Best Lead Actor in a Musical
  41. Nino Alejandro, Best Solo Performer in Hotels, Clubs and Music Lounges
  42. Progeny and Kapamu Jazz Collective, Best Group performers in Hotels, Clubs and Music Lounge
  43. Cipriano de Guzman, Best Performance in a Concert (male)
  44. Nina Campos, Best Performance in a Concert (female)
  45. Sharon Cuneta/ Regine Velasquez, Best Major Concert
  46. Kea Chan and Marcelino Bautista, Best Filipino Artists based Abroad
  47. Sounds of Manila, Best Filipino Group Artists based abroad
  48. Science City Gymnasium, Science City of Munoz, Nueva Ecija, Best Venue for Theater and Concerts. 

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Aliw Awards   35th Aliw Awards   Music   Gerald Santos  