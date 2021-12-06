PBB: 2 out of 6 nominated housemates to be evicted

(From left) KD Estrada, Anji Salvacion, Shanaia Gomez, Samantha Bernardo, Daisy ‘Madam Inutz’ Lopez, and Benedix Ramos (not in photo) are nominated for eviction from ‘Pinoy Big Brother.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Two out of six nominated housemates are set to be evicted from “Pinoy Big Brother” by the end of this week, the reality show announced in its Monday episode.

The highest number of nominees since the celebrity edition started in mid-October was the result of a group challenge, where two teams competed for immunity from nomination.

The tower-building task ultimately spared the group consisting of Alexa Ilacad, Eian Rances, Jordan Andrews, Alyssa Valdez, Karen Bordador, and TJ Valderrama — making them immune in the succeeding nomination process.

Bordador and Valderrama, who had been nominated the prior week, however, were evicted on December 5 before they could benefit from the win.

The losing team was comprised of Anji Salvacion, Benedix Ramos, KD Estrada, Samantha Bernardo, Shanaia Gomez, Daisy “Madam Inutz” Lopez, and Brenda Mage.

Madam Inutz and Brenda Mage, as past Head of Household winners, each has the power to save themselves or someone else from being nominated, once.

They were informed by Big Brother of their option to use that power for this week’s nomination. Madam Inutz declined, saying she trusts that her supporters outside will vote to make her stay; while Brenda Mage decided to use the power to save himself.

The final nominees named on Monday were Salvacion, Ramos, Estrada, Bernardo, Gomez, and Madam Inutz.

To their surprise, Kuya announced that two housemates from this batch of nominees will be evicted, similar to the previous week.

The double eviction will be held on Saturday, December 11.

